PETALING JAYA: The 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be held from Dec 5 this year until March 7 next year, the education ministry has announced.

This includes dates for practical science tests, oral exams (spoken and listening tests) for Bahasa Melayu and English as well as written tests.

In a Facebook post, the ministry said it had taken into account the remaining number of schooling days in the year and the various upcoming public holidays in deciding on the SPM dates.

The complete exam schedule can be found at the education ministry’s website.

The 2022 SPM exam was held from Jan 30 till March 15 this year.

The schedule for the exam then was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, forcing school terms to be postponed.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek had said the new academic year will only revert to January from 2026 onwards due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic.