Information chief Azis Jamman says Warisan is content with its role as the opposition in Sabah, providing a check and balance on the GRS-led state government.

PETALING JAYA: Warisan is in early discussions with Umno to explore the possibility of collaborating in the next Sabah state election which must be held by December 2025.

Warisan information chief Azis Jamman said the party is still evaluating possible pacts with various political parties to face the next election.

“As of now, we are in communication with Umno to see if there are any mutual agreements and understandings (that can be reached) between our two parties to face Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS),” he told FMT.

He maintained that talks are still at an early stage and said both Umno’s and Warisan’s leadership will make an official announcement closer to the state polls.

The former Sepanggar MP said that, for now, Warisan is content with its role as the opposition in Sabah, providing a check and balance on the GRS-led state administration.

“As we have stated in the unity government (secretariat) meeting at the federal level, we will support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to lead the federal government.

“But at the state level, we are happy to play our role as the opposition,” he said.

On Aug 17, Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said the state’s ruling coalition plans to apply the “unity government” approach in the next state polls.

Hajiji emphasised the importance of unity among partners Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional, with the common goal of developing Sabah and its people.

In January, speculation was rife that the Sabah government would collapse after rumours surfaced that Sabah Barisan Nasional, led by then deputy chief minister Bung Moktar Radin, was in advanced talks with Warisan to unseat Hajiji.

But the move backfired after six of Sabah Umno’s assemblymen refused to pledge their support to topple the state government.

Meanwhile, Azis said Warisan is concentrating on strengthening and organising its resources in anticipation of a possible snap state election.

“We are doing our state tour to help our party members understand our objectives, explain current issues, register new members and so on, so that we are better prepared for a possible snap election,” he said.