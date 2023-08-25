An insider at the station said Awesome TV staff had gone through several rehearsals after being invited to be part of the media contingent.

PETALING JAYA: Staff of local broadcaster Awesome TV have been dropped from a media contingent taking part in the National Day parade, after they had been invited by the organisers to take part in the event.

An insider at the station told FMT they were puzzled by the communications and digital ministry’s decision to exclude them from the event.

However, the station will not appeal against the government’s decision.

The source said Awesome TV agreed to be part of the media contingent “in the spirit of Merdeka”.

“We agreed to send roughly 20% of our workforce, and they had gone through several rehearsals. Went through rain and such, only to be dropped without any reason given,” the source told FMT.

In a statement yesterday, Awesome TV said they had been dropped from the parade without any reason given. They were only informed of the matter in a letter dated Aug 23, signed by the ministry’s secretary-general Fauzi Isa.

The letter said the decision was made by a committee on National Day celebrations which was chaired by minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The TV station said “the decision was against the government’s aim to promote unity among Malaysians,” and also against Putrajaya’s promise to empower the media.

Awesome TV broadcasts are available through MyTV Freeview and on Astro.