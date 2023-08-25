In addressing unity coalition election workers, the PH chairman says incitement of hatred has been spread without any rational consideration.

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The conditions expected in the coming elections will be more complicated than usual because of slanderous allegations and incitement of hatred by irresponsible parties, according to Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is prime minister, said his unity government also has to battle polemics played up constantly that can disrupt unity and the rights of the Malays.

“We are battling slanderous accusations. This battle is more difficult and complicated due to the incitement of hatred that is spread without any rational consideration,” he said at a meeting with election workers.

Anwar said the PH-Barisan Nasional alliance remains a catalyst for unity that can help revive and save Malaysia.

He added that the progressive approach embraced by PH and the experience of BN in administering the country were far better for Malaysia than when it was administered by Perikatan Nasional.

“With the experience of our partner BN and the progressive approach embraced by PH, this coalition can serve as a blessing to save the country,” he said to more than 500 election members from the PH-BN alliance.

Two by-elections are to be held in Johor next month following the death of Amanah vice-president Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Salahuddin, who was the domestic trade and cost of living minister, was MP for Pulai and Johor state assemblyman for Simpang Jeram.

The Election Commission has declared Aug 26 as the nomination day for both by-elections. Polling day is on Sept 9 with early voting taking place on Sept 5.