The tycoon and Berjaya Land Bhd have filed a defamation suit against Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor over remarks about the RM700 million Selangor Maritime Gateway project.

PETALING JAYA: The Shah Alam High Court has granted Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan an extension of the ad interim injunction issued against Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor.

The initial temporary injunction, given on Aug 17 to restrain Sanusi from repeating his allegedly defamatory statements, was set to expire today, Malaysiakini reported.

The lawyers representing Tan and Sanusi were scheduled to present their submissions today on whether an interlocutory injunction should be imposed on Sanusi pending the disposal of a defamation suit brought by Tan and Berjaya against the PAS leader.

The extension was granted after Tan’s lawyer, Chua Kia Lin, said Sanusi’s legal team intended to oppose the injunction application but needed more time to file affidavits and written submissions.

“As we (the plaintiff) have no objection to that, the court fixed the hearing date of the inter partes hearing on Oct 25,” Chua was quoted as saying, adding that the ad interim injunction was extended until the disposal of the injunction application.

Tan and Berjaya Land Bhd had earlier this month sued Sanusi for defamation over remarks about the RM700 million river-widening project known as the Selangor Maritime Gateway (SMG).

They are seeking an unspecified amount in general, aggravated and exemplary damages from Sanusi.

They also want the court to order Sanusi to remove and retract all the alleged defamatory statements in his speech referring to Tan and Berjaya Land and to provide an undertaking that he would not repeat such remarks.