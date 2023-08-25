Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng points to successful examples of changes in the material and design for police uniforms in Singapore and Japan.

PETALING JAYA: A DAP MP has urged the government to explore the possibility of redesigning the police uniform in light of the recent decision to allow civil servants to wear batik attire for work every day.

In a statement, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng suggested looking to Singapore and Japan for uniform modification examples to enhance the comfort of their police personnel.

“We can learn from Singapore, which has redesigned its police uniform by working with its chief science and technology officer,” he said.

“The new fabric for their uniforms allow efficient moisture absorption from the body and it dries faster too. This will also allow them to cope better with heat and humidity.”

Lim said the police uniform here has too many metal alloys, brass, copper, and zinc badges, in addition to metal buttons. He added that in comparison, the uniforms in Singapore and Japan use embroidered badges instead.

“The shirt buttons used on police uniforms in Japan and Singapore are plastic whereas in Malaysia, metal buttons are still the norm,” he said.

Lim also said the colour of the police uniform should not be overlooked, noting Japan’s choice of light blue shade for their police summer uniforms.

“We should perhaps choose a special blue colour for the uniform, which attracts the least heat,” he added.

On Tuesday, it was announced that all civil servants are now allowed to wear batik attire daily, as government offices and premises would be maintained at temperatures ranging between 24 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was reported to have said that wearing batik would make it comfortable and easier for civil servants.

He added that the initiative would help reduce Malaysia’s carbon footprint, allowing Putrajaya to save electricity and improve energy efficiency, while boosting the batik industry.