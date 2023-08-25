Science, technology and innovation minister Chang Lih Kang says existing installations in Sabah did not detect any radioactive waste so far.

GEORGE TOWN: The science, technology and innovation ministry (Mosti) will instal four more gamma spectrum water monitoring stations (GSWMS) in Malaysian waters to monitor the possible presence of treated radioactive water released from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean by Japanese authorities.

Minister Chang Lih Kang said existing installations in Sabah waters are already monitoring for any increase in radioactive levels in real-time, as an early warning detection system.

He added that Singapore and Vietnam also had the system installed.

“We are very concerned about what’s going on in Japan. We have the atomic energy department constantly monitoring, and we also have the GSWMS system to detect and monitor if there is any radioactive material in our nation’s waters.

“We are monitoring round-the-clock and if there is any radioactive material present, we will know early on. We also plan to instal four more units and are identifying the locations,” he told reporters here after the launch of the STEM Showcase 2023 in conjunction with National Science Week.

According to Chang, there has been no radioactive waste detected so far, adding that any abnormal radioactive levels will be picked up by the GSWMS.

He said data obtained by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) currently showed that the discharged water was within safe limits.

He added that the government was aware of the public’s concern about the issue after Japan began discharging treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean yesterday.

Despite heavy criticism and food import bans by China and North Korea, Japan has maintained that the discharged water is safe.