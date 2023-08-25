PAPAR: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) takes an open attitude towards any political party wanting to cooperate with it to face the next state elections, coalition chairman Hajiji Noor said.

He added that the coalition will not reject any proposal, as long as it brings benefits to the state and the unity of the people of Sabah.

“We are open when it concerns the good of Sabah. Right now, as we all know, the (state) government consists of GRS, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“We are a government open to any good proposal for the unity of the people and the state of Sabah,” he told reporters after a ground-breaking ceremony for the Kogopon water treatment plant phase two here.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah chief minister, was responding to Lahad Datu MP Yusof Apdal, who reportedly said that a merger or collaboration between Warisan and GRS was a possibility, for the sake of Sabah and Sabahans.

However, Yusof said that it was only his personal view and it should first be referred to the Warisan Supreme Council for consideration.

Warisan, led by Sempona MP Shafie Apdal, supports the unity government at the federal level but is in the opposition bloc in the Sabah state assembly.