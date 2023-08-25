The Court of Appeal rules that there are no special circumstances that call for the ongoing case to be suspended.

PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has again failed to delay his 1MDB trial after the Court of Appeal rejected his stay application.

A three-member bench chaired by Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail said they agreed with deputy public prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar that there were no special circumstances to warrant suspending the trial.

“We also disagree with the counsel (Shafee Abdullah) that Najib’s appeal to recuse the trial judge will be rendered nugatory if the stay is not granted,” said Hadhariah, who sat with Justices Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and SM Komathy Suppiah.

She said there was no compelling reason to suspend the trial and, as such, the application had no merit.

Hadshariah also said public interest demanded that the trial should proceed.

“The trial is at an advanced stage as there were 173 days of proceedings with 46 prosecution witnesses called so far,” she said.

The trial, which is now at the tail end of the prosecution’s case, will resume on Monday.

MORE TO COME

