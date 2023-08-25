Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar said the prime minister’s presence had been unplanned and he had only obliged a citizen’s request.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was fulfilling the request of a citizen when assisting at the man’s conversion to Islam in Klang recently, a government minister said.

Na’im Mokhtar, the minister for religious affairs in the Prime Minister’s Department said Anwar’s actions were not against the constitution and any law, Bernama reported.

“He only obliged at the request of the individual who wanted him to perform the ceremony, and his presence there was unplanned,” Na’im was quoted as saying.

“The fact that the prime minister himself converted the man to Islam was something interesting and a historic day for the new convert,” he said.

There had been criticism against Anwar for leading the conversion ceremony, as that was perceived as not being the task of a prime minister.

A video clip was widely shared on social media from Friday, showing Anwar about to leave the Ar-Rahimiah Mosque in Klang after Friday prayers when he was invited to complete the conversion ceremony, causing him to stay back.

Na’im said the conversion was also done at the request of Hushim Salleh, the Klang chairman of the Malaysian Islamic Welfare Organisation (Perkim) who happened to be praying at the mosque.

Na’im was speaking to reporters in Sepang after visiting the family of e-hailing driver Sharipuddin Shaari, 53, one of the victims of the plane crash in Elmina, Shah Alam, last week.

He said his office will look at the type of assistance to be channelled to Sharipuddin’s widow Suriani Muda, 43, and their children Nur Izzara Arissya, 9, and Sharul Izuan, 16.