A resident says flash floods in the last five years have affected residential areas that previously did not face such problems.

MUAR: Simpang Jeram residents, particularly those in Sungai Abong, have expressed hope that the issue of flash floods will be resolved.

Sungai Abong village head Ab Kahar Mashuri said the flooding problem was primarily caused by poorly maintained drainage systems and the increasing development in the area.

He said flash floods in the last five years have affected residential areas that previously did not face such problems.

“The residents hope several problems can be addressed, such as flash floods, drainage systems and grass maintenance.

“There should also be more effort to improve the local economy by creating job opportunities and developing new business areas,” he told Bernama.

The head of Kampung Batu 2&3 Bakri, Abdul Rahim Ahmad @ Said, spoke of the need for more development in Simpang Jeram, especially in the Bakri area.

However, he said any development should also ensure the well-being and convenience of the residents.

“Problems such as traffic congestion and flash floods need to be looked at, in addition to other infrastructure. Pay attention to potholes, damaged roads and the need for more street lights.

“One of the prospective candidates is an engineer, and if he is elected, he would know better how to balance the development and well-being of the people,” he said.

Nazlan Ahamad, 42, a resident at Batu 6 Bakri, hoped that there would be no disparity in development among village, town and city areas so that every amenity, including internet access, could be enjoyed by all.

The Election Commission has set polling for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections on Sept 9. Nominations will be held tomorrow, and early voting will be on Sept 5.

Simpang Jeram is a state seat under the Bakri parliamentary constituency.