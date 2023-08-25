Sultan Nazrin Shah says Muslims are brothers and sisters based on a spiritual bond, which should play a role in strengthening love, mutual respect, and politeness.

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has warned that slander and hatred are threatening the Muslim brotherhood and unity.

Speaking at an event in Kuala Lumpur tonight, the Perak ruler called on Muslims to look at their shared values and principles as building blocks towards unity.

“Muslims need to realise that the bond of brotherhood and unity among the community will always be tested by various issues that ultimately lead to division and conflict,” said Sultan Nazrin.

“Slander and sowing seeds of hatred are now increasingly affecting the thoughts and the stance of the ummah, which is leading to disputes, strained relationships, and division.

“Muslims are brothers and sisters based on a spiritual bond, which should play a role in strengthening love, mutual respect, and politeness towards others.”

Sultan Nazrin was speaking at the 63rd Malaysian International al-Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur tonight.

The Perak ruler’s speech comes less than a week after he urged members of the royal court and Perak territorial chiefs to help prevent and contain sensationalised matters concerning race, religion and royalty (known as the 3R issues).

In a Bernama report, he said the current sensationalising and politicising of 3R issues could affect the country’s stability and economic development if left unchecked.