PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has brushed off critics who have called for his resignation after the party’s poor performance at the recent state polls, telling them to wait for the next party polls.

Zahid told his critics to respect the party’s democratic system if they want a leadership change, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“If there are those within the party who are influenced by external forces to change the leadership, then wait for Umno to hold its next elections in three years’ time,” he said in Johor Bahru today.

His comments come a day after roughly 900 Wanita Umno delegates from across the country gathered at the party’s headquarters to pledge their support for Zahid.

The Wanita Umno gathering came a week after Umno Youth held a post-mortem of the party’s election results, during which the wing’s chief urged the leadership to make changes or risk being wiped out.

Umno only won 19 of the 108 seats it contested at the Aug 12 polls in six states. The party also performed poorly at the 2022 general election, winning only 26 of 120 constituencies.