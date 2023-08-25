Yi Yi and Sheng Yi will be returned under the international giant panda conservation agreement.

KUALA LUMPUR: The return of panda cubs Yi Yi and Sheng Yi to China on Aug 29 is being carried out in accordance with the international giant panda conservation agreement between Malaysia and China, according to the ministry of natural resources, environment and climate change.

The ministry added that the return of the two panda cubs was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The giant panda pair of Fu Wa and Feng Yi were loaned to the Malaysian government in 2014 for 10 years, in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

The male panda was renamed Xing Xing while the female was called Liang Liang.

Liang Liang gave birth to three cubs: Nuan Nuan on Aug 18, 2015, Yi Yi on Jan 14, 2018, and Sheng Yi on May 30, 2021.

Nuan Nuan was sent back to China in 2017, when it turned two, as stipulated in the agreement.

Last week, Zoo Negara deputy president Rosly Rahmat Ahmat Lana said China had yet to set an official date for the return of Yi Yi and Sheng Yi.

Meanwhile, the ministry said Xing Xing and Liang Liang celebrated their 17th birthday yesterday at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre in Zoo Negara.

“We hope that the giant panda diplomacy can further strengthen the understanding between Malaysia and China,” the statement said.