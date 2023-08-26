The Umno leader says the party’s grassroots fully support Pakatan Harapan candidate Suhaizan Kaiat to contest the Pulai parliamentary seat.

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Nur Jazlan Mohamed has denied that Umno’s members have rejected Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Pulai parliamentary seat by-election.

This comes in the wake of banners stating “We, the branches under Pulai Umno, reject PH’s candidate!”.

These were found in at least six neighbourhoods in Pulai ahead of the nomination this morning, reported the Malay Mail.

Nur Jazlan, who is Pulai Umno chief, described the banners as a “dirty tactic” employed following Umno’s support for PH candidate Suhaizan Kaiat.

“As the division chief, I give my assurance to PH and also the candidate that we are fully behind the unity coalition’s candidate to defend the Pulai seat,” he said.

The former Pulai MP said the banners have since been removed. The by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat will each see a three-cornered fight come Sept 9.

Aside from the candidates announced earlier by PH and Perikatan Nasional, two independent candidates have thrown their hats into the ring as well.

Kaiat will face off against PN’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent Samsudin Fauzi for the Pulai seat.

As for Simpang Jeram, PH candidate Nazri Abdul Rahman, PN’s Dr Mazri Yahya and independent S Jeghanaathan successfully submitted their nomination papers earlier today.

Both seats were left vacant following the death of incumbent Salahuddin Ayub on July 23. He was also Amanah deputy president as well as domestic trade and cost of living minister.