Police will wait for an investigation report from the Air Accident Investigation Bureau before considering the next step.

PETALING JAYA: Police have summoned more than 10 persons to obtain their statements on the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Selangor on Aug 17.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the individuals included those who recorded videos of the crash which went viral as well as representatives from the airline operator and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

“We are still waiting for the investigation report from the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Only after that will we consider the next step,” Hussein said, according to Berita Harian.

The AAIB’s findings would be disclosed to the public as soon as possible, according to transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

The Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) business jet crashed on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, last Thursday, killing 10, including Pahang executive councillor and Pelangai assemblyman Johari Harun, 53.

Police had previously classified the deaths of the 10 victims as “sudden death” and said the crash was considered an accident.

The aircraft was on a flight from Langkawi to the Subang airport. It had been cleared to land at 2.48pm but crashed a few minutes later.