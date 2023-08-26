The DAP secretary-general says the number of posts given was fair given that the party won 11 seats in the recent polls, compared to 20 in 2018.

PETALING JAYA: DAP is satisfied with having four representatives in Negeri Sembilan’s new executive council, says its secretary-general Loke Siew Fook.

He said despite it being one exco seat fewer than the previous term, he said it was fair, given that DAP won 11 seats in the recent state elections, while it won 20 seats in 2018.

Loke stressed the importance of considering the unity coalition being in control of the state as a whole, with PH and BN winning 31 out of the 36 seats in the state assembly, reported Berita Harian.

“We must cooperate and compromise,” he said.

On Thursday, 10 exco members were sworn in. This included four each from DAP and BN as well as two from PKR.

BN, through Umno, won 14 seats, while DAP won 11, PKR five and Amanah one.