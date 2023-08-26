Separately, MCA president Wee Ka Siong says the use of the term ‘to be expanded’ at the introduction of the module raised questions about whether all students would be involved.

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has come to the defence of the government’s decision to introduce a module on the ‘Imam Al-Nawawi 40 Hadith’ for Muslim schoolchildren in public schools.

“If anyone questions (the Imam Al-Nawai 40 Hadith module), whether friend or foe, be prepared to face Umno Youth first,” Akmal said in an online video broadcast.

He said Umno Youth supported the government’s decision and reiterated that there was no compulsion for non-Muslim students to learn the module.

He urged all sides not to question the decision made by the government to nurture Islamic knowledge in schools as Islam is the way of life for the majority of Muslims in the country and not only the religious rituals.

News of the module being introduced had raised concerns among leaders of non-Muslim religions that non-Muslim children might be required to take the course. The education ministry later clarified that only Muslim students will be enrolled in the new module.

The appreciation module is to foster the values of Prophet Muhammad’s sayings or “hadith” at the school level. The module will be first introduced in national religious secondary schools and government-funded religious schools before being rolled out to other public schools.

Separately, MCA president Wee Ka Siong said the use of the word “diperluaskan” (to be expanded) during the introduction of the module has raised questions about whether the implementation of the module will involve all students, regardless of their background.

He was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia that the module triggered the public’s reaction as the term “projek perintis” (pilot project) had been initially used before it was changed to “diperluaskan” (to be expanded).

“To be expanded in what way,” said Wee. “Certainly, it will lead to different translations or interpretations. I have served in the ministry before, I know that all the words used are very sensitive,” Wee said.

Wee said the government should have provided clear information earlier about implementation of the hadith module. That would have prevented confusion among the public.

Changes or reforms to the school syllabus must be explained more clearly so that it is easily accepted by everyone, he said, according to Sinar Harian. Changes could be explained at the officer level personally, “but when you make a statement…that depends, it will give rise to various reactions”.

On Friday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government has never forced non-Muslims to memorise or delve into the compilation of the 40 Hadiths by Imam Nawawi.