Police say the man had acted aggressively using a knife when confronted by villagers.

PETALING JAYA: A man died soon after he allegedly tried to break into a house in Kampung Belukar, Tapang, near Kota Bharu.

The incident occurred on Aug 20 when the unemployed man was involved in a scuffle with villagers.

Kota Bharu district police chief Rosdi Daud said the man died during treatment at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian.

He said the suspect, who had convictions for crime and drug-related offences before this, suffered facial and head injuries. He died on Thursday, four days after the incident.

Rosdi said police had arrested the house owner and three other men, in their 30s to 50s, to assist in investigations into the case.

He said investigations showed a man had tried to break into a house in the 3am incident.

When confronted, the man, in his 30s, had allegedly acted aggressively and used a knife.

The house owner and several other men overpowered him and later handed him to police.