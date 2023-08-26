Imposing any kind of conditions to buy sugar is an offence under the law.

PETALING JAYA: Domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KDNK) officers went incognito today to conduct checks on a shop in Batu Gajah, Perak, allegedly imposing conditions on the sale of sugar.

In order to purchase coarse sugar at RM2.85 per pack, the shop required customers to first buy 1kg of premium clear white sugar priced at RM4.50 per package.

Perak KDNK director Kamalludin Ismail said imposing such conditions violated the Control of Supplies Act 1961, Bernama reported.

The officers found written notices on boxes and shelves explaining the purchase conditions.

A total of 100kg of coarse sugar and 74kg of refined white sugar, valued at RM620, were confiscated for further investigation.

According to Kamalludin, the 61-year-old trader may face the consequences later.

“Traders are advised not to impose any conditions on the purchase of controlled items and not to conceal such items to avoid legal consequences,” he added.