The deputy prime minister says losing the seat would mean that the unity government would no longer have a strong majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

PETALING JAYA: Victory in the Pulai parliamentary by-election is crucial for the unity government to maintain its two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat, Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

He told BN election workers in Pulai that losing the Pulai seat would mean the unity government would no longer have a strong majority that makes them stable.

“Therefore it is important to ensure that Suhaizan Kaiat wins in Pulai in order to ensure that the unity government retains 148 seats,” he said.

Suhaizan, of Amanah, is the candidate for Pakatan Harapan, a partner with BN in the unity government coalition.

Zahid also said based on the data from the 2022 general election, the combined votes obtained by PH and BN would assure the unity government of a comfortable victory.

“But the reality is that Perikatan Nasional will challenge the position of the unity government,” he said. “They are eager to extinguish support for Suhaizan.”

The Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat were vacated following the death of Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

In the Pulai seat, Suhaizan will be challenged by businessman Zulkifli Jaafar of Bersatu. In Simpang Jeram, Amanah’s Nazri Abdul Rahman, an engineer, will be up against vascular surgeon Dr Mazri Yahya of PAS.

Both by-elections are set for Sept 9.