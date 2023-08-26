Ismail Sabri Yaakob urges Umno’s top leadership to listen to the demands of its grassroots, who are calling on leaders to step down so that the party can be restored to its former glory.

PETALING JAYA: Ismail Sabri Yaakob is confident that the bravery shown by the Umno Youth wing’s leadership will help in the revival of the party.

In a Facebook post, the former Umno vice-president said the youth wing has long been known for its courage and fearlessness in voicing its stance to protect the interests of the party and people.

“The party’s youth wing also bears the heavy responsibility of ensuring that Umno’s ideals remain intact and continue to resonate with the younger generation.

“I believe that with the bravery shown by the current leadership, the youth wing can rejuvenate the party,” he said in conjunction with the wing’s 74th anniversary today.

The former prime minister also reflected on his political journey that began in the party’s youth wing, which eventually led him to Putrajaya.

“Umno Youth teaches idealism, ways to cultivate self-worth and how to take steps to reach the ‘highest peak’, which is to lead the country,” he said.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had previously told party leaders to “make changes” following the party’s disastrous performance in the recent state elections or risk being wiped out.

Umno only won 19 of the 108 seats contested in the six states. The party suffered its worst defeat in Terengganu, where it was unable to win any of the 32 seats it contested.

The party also suffered heavy losses under the leadership of Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the 15th general election last year, in which it managed to secure only 26 parliamentary seats.

Many have called for the resignation of Zahid as party president since then, including former Terengganu Umno chief Idris Jusoh.

Ismail said the party’s defeat in the state polls indicated the growing resentment and anger towards Umno that was “burning like fire in the straw” among Malay voters as well as party members and supporters.

Therefore, he urged the party’s top leadership to listen to the demands of Umno’s grassroots, who are calling for leaders to step down so that the party can rebuild itself.