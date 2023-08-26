Umno president Ahmad Zahid and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu march hand-in-hand in a show of support for Pakatan Harapan candidate, Suhaizan Kaiat.

JOHOR BAHRU: Deputy prime minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi accompanied Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat to the Pulai parliamentary by-election nomination centre this morning.

Zahid, dressed in the BN corporate shirt, marched together with a unity government delegation and the candidate to Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here at 8.45am.

Also in the delegation were Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, Johor Umno chairman Khaled Nordin and several leaders of the unity government.

Throughout the journey, the group carrying flags of various component parties under the unity pact chanted “takbir” as well as unity government and Malaysia Madani slogans.

Suhaizan is a former Johor state assembly speaker and a political secretary to the late Salahuddin Ayub, who was the domestic trade and cost of living minister.

On the Perikatan Nasional (PN) side, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin and several other leaders and supporters of the coalition accompanied their candidate Zulkifli Jaafar to the centre.

Suhaizan, who is from Amanah, was the first candidate to arrive at the centre at 8.45am, followed by Zulkifli (8.46am) and Kuala Lumpur Consumer Safety Association president Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi, who will be contesting as an independent candidate, at 8.50am.

It was a vibrant and colourful atmosphere at the centre, with supporters of political parties breaking into cheers and displaying banners and flags in support of the candidates.

About 2,500 police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain order while metal barricades and barbed wires were set up to separate supporters of contesting parties to prevent provocations and any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, in Muar, the Amanah candidate for the Simpang Jeram state by-election, Nazri Abdul Rahman, arrived at the nomination centre at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim, Muar, at about 9.05am.

Nazri, who is Bakri Amanah deputy chief, was accompanied by Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi and deputy defence minister and Amanah vice-president Adly Zahari.

The EC has set the polling day on Sept 9, with early voting on Sept 5.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections were called following the death of former Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub. He died on July 23, due to a brain haemorrhage.

