The boy was unconscious when brought to hospital but did not respond to treatment and died.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend over the death of her five-year-old son, who is believed to be a victim of abuse.

Serdang district police chief AA Anbalagan said the boy was unconscious when brought to Serdang Hospital for treatment. “The boy was given emergency aid but could not be revived and was confirmed dead at 12.50am on Tuesday.

“He was said to have been hit by a lorry. Checks by the hospital revealed bruises and old wounds on the boy’s body. He is believed to have been abused and assaulted in an apartment in Taman Puncak Jalil, Seri Kembangan, before being sent to the hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Police then arrested the mother, 44, and her 29-year-old boyfriend, who works as a lorry driver. He said the couple had also lodged a false report stating that the boy was hit by a lorry.

“They tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine and have been remanded for a week until Aug 29 to assist in investigations,” he said.