Practice sessions held to help older Umno members to tick the PH candidate’s symbol, as there is no BN ‘dacing’ symbol on the ballot paper.

ROMPIN: Barisan Nasional is taking active steps to ensure that its supporters vote for the Pakatan Harapan candidates in the two by-elections in Johor on Sept 9, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said here.

The measures included explaining to Umno members why they need to support PH based on the alliance between the two coalitions in the unity government, Bernama reported.

Older members were also taught how to mark their ballot papers for the candidates standing on the PH ticket. BN is not fielding its own candidate, because of its alliance with PH, and the ballot paper does not contain a BN “dacing” symbol as in the past.

Zahid said the explanation sessions began on the eve of nominations, and Johor Umno chief Khaled Nordin and Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi would take follow-up actions to ensure members were properly briefed.

His explanations come in the wake of reports of Umno members being reluctant to support the coalition’s alliance with PH, which includes DAP, Umno’s former fierce adversary.

Unhappy Umno voters were believed to have switched votes to the opposition Perikatan Nasional during elections to state assemblies in six states earlier this month, causing Umno to suffer a drubbing.

Zahid said he was confident that divisional leaders throughout Johor would help to clarify the need to vote for PH.

“Voters should not be confused, and the Johor menteri besar said practice sessions have been held to teach hardcore BN voters to pick PH. This has been done at the level of polling district centres and localities since yesterday,” he told reporters.

He had been asked what measures BN was taking to ensure its supporters, especially senior citizens, would know they should vote for PH and not be confused by the absence of BN’s symbol on the ballot papers.

The by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state assembly seat were triggered by the death of the incumbent, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub, on July 23.

PH has fielded Suhaizan Kaiat in Pulai and Nazri Abdul Rahman in Simpang Jeram, and they are involved in three-cornered fights with PN and independent candidates.

Zahid said BN was stepping up its use of social media in the election campaign as their experience in recent parliamentary and state elections had shown that BN were lagging behind in this area of psychological warfare.

He said campaigning through social media had proven to be effective in the battle for the hearts and minds of voters in recent times.

Zahid, who is rural development minister and deputy prime minister, was here to launch a Risda palm oil mill biogas project.