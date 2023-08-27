An auxiliary policeman on his way to work reported seeing the tiger at 5.30am.

PETALING JAYA: Camera traps have been installed to detect a tiger believed to have been sighted at Km18 of the Batang Kali-Genting Highlands road.

A 56-year-old auxiliary policeman reported sighting the animal at 5.30am on his way to work.

The head of the Selangor wildlife department (Perhilitan), Dennis Ten said his staff made a preliminary inspection after a call from Gohtong Jaya police station regarding the sighting.

“The tiger’s presence could not be identified due to the dense terrain and the thick vegetation,” he said, according to Harian Metro. He said that camera traps were installed to confirm the presence of the animal.