Azmi Hassan and Azizuddin Sani say the party’s loss of Malay voter support has to do with more than just its logo.

PETALING JAYA: Analysts believe that Umno contesting on its own ticket in elections will not change Malay voters’ perception of the party.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said Umno’s loss of Malay support went “beyond logo issues”.

“The calls for Umno’s president to step down have done nothing to change Malay voters’ perception of the party, and the same goes for the use of its logo (in future elections),” he told FMT.

Mujibu Abd Muis of Universiti Teknologi Mara also said Umno contesting on its own ticket will not help it win the support of Malay voters.

“Their rejection (of Umno) is not new, and it’s not a matter of symbolism. It’s a matter of perception and the Malays’ confidence in the party.

“The grassroots do not see Umno as a party that fights for their struggles,” he said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said wondered if it was time for the party to contest under its own logo in future polls or to continue using the BN banner.

Her remarks drew the ire of MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker, who said such political strategies should first be discussed internally with Barisan Nasional component members before being made public.

Azalina responded by saying that the proposal was her personal view and did not represent Umno’s stance on the matter.

MIC vice-president T Mohan, however, said Umno is free to contest on its own ticket, especially if that would help boost its chances in Malay-majority areas.

Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Azizuddin Sani suggested that the Pelangai state seat by-election in October would be the best testing ground to see the impact of Umno contesting on its own ticket.

He said it would be a challenge to test it out in a general or state election, adding that it would be a first for Umno.

Last Thursday, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said BN would be defending the Pelangai seat, following the death of the assemblyman, Johari Harun, in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on Aug 17.

In the 15th general election, BN won the Pelangai seat with 7,308 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional (3,260), Pakatan Harapan (2,031) and Pejuang (65).