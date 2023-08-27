His term as mayor was shortened and he was transferred to the state secretariat to undergo rehabilitation after allegations that he had gone AWOL.

PETALING JAYA: A former mayor of Ipoh, Zamri Man, has died at the age of 56.

His death was reported on the Facebook page of the Manjung municipal council, where Zamri was a former chairman. It is understood Zamri died in Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun earlier today.

Zamri had been appointed mayor of Ipoh for a four-year term from July 2015. However, in April 2019, he was reported as being suffering from an illness that left him unable to work for several months at that time.

The Public Services Department later said that Zamri’s tenure had been shortened and he had been transferred to the Perak state government secretariat to undergo rehabilitation treatment.

The department denied an allegation by state executive councillor Paul Yong that Zamri had been removed for being absent without leave (AWOL) for several months.