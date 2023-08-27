Dominic Lau says the initial communication about the syllabus was too ‘macro’ and led to uneasiness among non-Muslim parents and the public.

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan president Dominic Lau has accused the government of being unclear in explaining its plans for including a module on Islamic hadiths in the education syllabus, which the party had initially opposed.

In a statement today he described the authorities’ initial communication regarding the syllabus as being too “macro”, which led to uneasiness among non-Muslim parents and students and the general public.

“The problem we often face under this government is that they fail in the explanation process and often cause anxiety to the public,” he said.

Lau said his party supported the implementation of a module on ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith’ in 61 national religious secondary schools before being rolled out to all national schools next year.

Lau said he would insist that the education ministry upheld the pledge by minister Fadhlina Sidek last week that the module will be introduced only for religious school students and for Muslim students, and never extended to non-Muslim students.

“Those guarantees are important,” he said.

The ministry said last week the module was aimed at fostering an appreciation of the hadith (sayings of Prophet Muhammad) and promote better religious understanding among school-going children.

The ministry later explained that the module was only for Muslim schoolchildren.

Lau said: “I believe that every spiritual and religious element should be incorporated in the educational syllabus, that is clear. What is important is the explanation process regarding the approach. The authorities’ initial statements in this matter were too macro and created anxiety for the public.

He said Gerakan expects the ministry to provide everyone with an explanation of its planning, impact and progress.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the party would hold a dialogue with Gerakan to explain the module.