It says it is determined to uphold its responsibilities under the law to prevent any wrongdoing, especially related to false or malicious content.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) today slammed TV Pertiwi for issuing statements on the blocking of the news portal’s website while investigations were still ongoing.

In a statement, MCMC said that during a meeting with TV Pertiwi on Aug 22, it had explained that the investigation process was ongoing and any disclosure related to the matter could affect the process.

“MCMC is disappointed with the statement released by TV Pertiwi, considering that the probe on the news portal is still underway.

“MCMC is determined to uphold its responsibilities under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to prevent any wrongdoing, especially related to false or malicious content,” it said.

Bernama reported on Friday that TV Pertiwi CEO Firdaus Salleh Hudin said the portal would not remove the six pieces of content he alleged MCMC had asked to take down.

He said this was because the portal was not provided with a detailed explanation on the offences and legal violations committed by TV Pertiwi.

On Aug 18, the news portal’s website was reportedly blocked by MCMC, two days after its TikTok account was blocked.

Established in July 2018, TV Pertiwi is an online news platform operated by Kerengga Merah Sdn Bhd.