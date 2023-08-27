Sungai Udang assemblyman Dr Aleef Yusof says the Melaka government should emulate Kedah and Kelantan in providing equal allocations to all.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional’s Sungai Udang assemblyman Dr Aleef Yusof has urged the Melaka government to emulate its Kedah and Kelantan counterparts in allocating equal allocations to opposition representatives.

Aleef said the state governments formed by PN following the recent elections had shown fairness by providing equal funding to all assemblymen on both sides of the political divide.

“Therefore, it is highly appropriate for Melaka to emulate such states by providing similar allocations for its opposition assembly members,” he said in a statement.

In Melaka’s 28-seat assembly, the opposition is represented by only Aleef and Bemban assemblyman Yadzil Yaakub, both from Bersatu.

Aleef lamented that the allocations provided to them were “much lower” than that given to those on the government side.

“Many people have come forward and contacted me seeking assistance. It is truly disheartening that these requests cannot be fulfilled,” he said.

On Wednesday, Sinar Harian reported that both the Kelantan and Kedah governments had announced that they would provide equal funding to all assemblymen, including those representing the opposition.