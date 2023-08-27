PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang says this is not the first time the party is holding a dialogue with Gerakan.

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang says the party will hold a dialogue with Gerakan to explain the implementation of the “Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith” module.

He said this when asked if PAS would explain the implementation of the module to Gerakan, which had objected to it, reported Bernama.

“We will have a dialogue (with Gerakan); this is not the first time. We always have dialogues,” he told reporters after attending a dialogue programme with the constituents of Pulai at Taman Tampoi Utama, Johor Bahru, today.

Yesterday, Umno Supreme Council member Nur Jazlan Mohamed hit out at PAS for remaining silent after its ally, Gerakan, objected to the implementation of the module in national schools.

He said PAS rides on religious issues only when it benefits them.