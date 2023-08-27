Suhaizan Kaiat of Amanah says a banner rejecting his candidacy was put up by people out to sour PH-BN ties.

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Pulai parliamentary by-election Suhaizan Kaiat has dismissed allegations that Umno’s grassroots members have rejected him.

Suhaizan, who is also the Johor Amanah vice-chairman, said a banner claiming that Umno branches in the Pulai division had rejected him as a candidate was put up by mischievous people who wanted to split the PH-Barisan Nasional alliance in the polls.

“This is propaganda (by certain quarters) to give the impression that there is dissatisfaction at the Umno grassroots level.

“I want to tell you the banner was taken down by my Umno friends, which goes to show that they (Umno) were not behind it, but other parties trying to provoke,” he said to reporters after a meeting with BN machinery and grassroots members at Kampung Sungai Danga in Pulai today. Also present was menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Suhaizan also said a meeting with Pulai Umno and BN machinery and members on the eve of nominations clearly showed that they supported his candidacy.

During nominations yesterday, a photo of a banner alleging his rejection by Umno branches went viral on social media.

Suhaizan is involved in a three-cornered fight with Perikatan Nasional’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Fauzi.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in Johor were triggered by the death of Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The Election Commission has set Sept 5 for early voting and Sept 9 for polling for both by-elections.