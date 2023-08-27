Mazlan Ali says Perikatan Nasional has to focus on building up the states it controls to prove it is a viable alternative to Pakatan Harapan.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) must prove it has the ability to govern in order to woo voters in Pakatan Harapan- (PH) controlled states, an analyst said.

Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said having increased its penetration into Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang in the recent state polls, the coalition must now focus on building up Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu to convince voters in PH-controlled states of its governing credentials.

He said PN could become an attractive alternative proposition to voters in the PH-led states by showing an excellent track record in the states it presently leads.

Aside from the economy, Mazlan said, “human resource management, transparency, accountability, zero corruption and better delivery” were matters that would influence voters.

“This is what PN should do to further enhance its influence in the states under the PH administration,” Mazlan told FMT.

He said PN must multiply the northern states’ incomes by increasing investment, improving tourism and enhancing its capacity in core industries for each state, such as agriculture in Kedah and Perlis.

Mazlan said the fact that PN still managed to maintain its support from GE15 despite toning down its racial and religious rhetoric in the recent six state elections bodes well for the coalition.

In the Aug 12 state polls, PN won handsomely in Terengganu, Kelantan and Kedah. It also increased its influence in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang by securing more seats and a larger share of the vote.

In Selangor, PN managed to prevent PH from winning with a super majority. It also took five seats in Negeri Sembilan, having not won any in the 2018 state election.

Meanwhile, Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said PN needs to position itself as a “good opposition” both at the federal level and in the unity government-controlled states.

In that way, he said, the coalition would be in a better position to attract non-Malay voters.

“If PN wants to become the federal government, it’s not enough just to attract Malay voters; it also needs to attract non-Malay voters,” Azmi said.