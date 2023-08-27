Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif claims ‘Program Insan’ is in breach of the Financial Services Act 2013.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu’s Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif has called for an investigation into the Selangor government’s free insurance scheme for allegedly violating the Financial Services Act 2013.

The Bersatu legal and constitution bureau deputy chairman said Schedule 8 of the Act contains a disclosure requirement that must be adhered to before making an offer or proposal to engage in an insurance contract or group policy.

Those disclosures include the name of the licensed insurer, the relationship between the licensed insurer and the policy presenter, as well as the terms and conditions of the group policy, including the compensation payable and the premium charged.

She said the Act made it clear that any individual who enters into an insurance contract must know and accept the contract as well as the identity of the insurance company.

“Since the policy had already been issued to all the voters of Selangor without their knowledge, all the pre-contractual disclosures were not adhered to and it was also done without any offer or acceptance of the insurance contract,” she said in a statement today.

“The insurance scheme was never announced and the policy holders were never given the option to be offered the insurance scheme let alone accept the offer.

“In short, a whole series of criminal acts in breach of FSA have been committed. This is shocking as it is a Selangor government initiative.”

There had been complaints on social media that people’s names had been automatically registered for the insurance scheme, dubbed “Program Insan”, without their consent

Sasha said the authorities must consider taking action against those responsible, regardless of their positions. She also asked the state government to come clean over concerns raised on the insurance scheme.

Yesterday, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said the personal data protection department was conducting an investigation into complaints of misuse of personal data for the scheme.

The website of the insurance programme was found to be inaccessible yesterday, according to several website checkers, following Fahmi’s announcement of the probe.

On Wednesday, menteri besar Amirudin Shari said the state government pre-registered Selangor residents for the scheme with data it obtained from the Election Commission’s electoral roll.

He said the insurance policy would only be underwritten after the person agrees and uploads a selfie and a photo of their identity card.

