Party leaders have expressed their shock at Ng Chok Sin’s passing and paid tribute to his contributions.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor MCA chief Ng Chok Sin, 55, is reported to have died suddenly this evening after taking part in physical exercises.

MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon told FMT that Ng died at about 5pm, after he had been engaged in exercises. The cause of death was not disclosed.

MCA president Wee Ka Siong offered his condolences on Facebook, calling Ng’s death “a shock to all party comrades”.

He said Ng had been with the party “through many ups and downs”. Ng was a member of the central committee, chairman of Sepang MCA, and also held positions in MCA Youth.

Wee said he appointed Ng as Selangor MCA chairman after becoming president in 2018.

“Ng is a local from Sungai Pelek, he was given the opportunity to contest in the Sungai Pelek state assembly seat as a Barisan Nasional candidate in 2013 and 2018,” said Wee. Ng was unsuccessful both times, losing to DAP candidates.

Ng is survived by his wife and four children.