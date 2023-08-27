The deputy prime minister says he will take up the matter with the transport ministry as this is just an administrative issue.

PETALING JAYA: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says a proposal for automatic upgrading of the B2 class motorcycle driving licence to B class will be brought to the transport ministry for review.

The road transport department (JPJ) has classified the B2 class driving licence for motorcycles not exceeding 250cc, and B class for those exceeding 500cc.

Zahid said he did not see any problem in implementing this proposal as motorcyclists with B2 licences already had enough experience, reported Bernama.

“I don’t think they need to go for another driving test because they are experienced riders. I do not see the need to impose strict conditions.

“I will bring it up with the transport minister first. I don’t think there’s going to be a problem because this is just an administrative issue,” he said after flagging off 238 high-powered motorcycle riders from the Superbikers Association Malaysia in the Merdeka Kembara 66 Convoy in Pekan today.

Also present were Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and association president Abdul Halim Suleiman.

Earlier, Halim had submitted a proposal paper for an automatic upgrade from class B2 to B for motorcyclists who have not committed any serious traffic offences within three years after obtaining the B2 licence.

The 1,366km Kembara Merdeka 66 programme, covering Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Penang and the Klang Valley, starts today and ends on Aug 31.

Kembara Merdera, the brainchild of Zahid, is aimed at instilling a patriotic spirit and fostering friendship between high-powered motorcycle owners, villagers and young motorcycle riders.