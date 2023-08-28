Federal CID chief Shuhaily Zain says police are trying to identify the owners of two fake Facebook accounts ‘Harapan Malaysia’ and ‘Friends of Anwar Ibrahim’.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded the statements of 10 people to assist in the investigations regarding the fake Facebook accounts “Harapan Malaysia” and “Friends of Anwar Ibrahim”, which were used to spread accusations against public service officers.

Federal criminal investigation department director, Shuhaily Zain said that police are also trying to identify the owners of the two Facebook accounts.

He said the name of the Association of Administrative and Diplomatic Officers was used to make personal attacks against the Chief Secretary to the Government Zuki Ali, and the director-general of public services, Zulkapli Mohamed.

“Police are still investigating to identify the suspects involved,” Shuhaily said, advising civil servants not to issue speculative statements.

Shuhaily said that police are also investigating the Facebook account “Flat Earth Malaysia” which posted comments about the Johor royalty.