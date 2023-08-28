New Zealand’s high commissioner says Malaysians have not forgotten the service of the Commonwealth forces.

KUCHING: More than 50 ex-servicemen from Australia and New Zealand joined members of the Sarawak Veterans Association today to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the end of Indonesian Confrontation.

The event was held at the Sarawak Heroes’ Memorial Park which also marked Malaysia’s continued recognition of the contribution of Commonwealth forces during the military confrontation, said New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Pam Dunn.

“Malaysians have not forgotten your (the veterans) service and you are all heroes in their eyes. Today is a day to remember and reflect, to honour your contributions and sacrifices, and to commemorate those who fell,” she said.

The event also commemorated the 63rd anniversary of the end of the Malayan Emergency in 1960.

During the Confrontation from 1962 to 1966, Australian and New Zealand units fought in Borneo and Peninsular Malaysia as part of a larger Commonwealth force under the overall British command.

The president of the South Australia and Northern Territory branch of Australia’s Malaya and Borneo veterans association, Paul Rosenzweig, said 71 Australian servicemen lost their lives on operational service during the Malayan Emergency and Confrontation.

“This includes 11 who died defending Sarawak during the Confrontation,” he said.

The families of the veterans also gathered to pay tribute with a total of 12 wreaths presented in front of the Sarawak Heroes Memorial Park.