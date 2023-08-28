Perikatan Nasional won five seats in the recent state elections, with Bersatu taking two and PAS the other three.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will name an assemblyman from Bersatu as the opposition leader in the Negeri Sembilan state assembly.

The coalition’s top leadership was reported to have agreed that one of Bersatu’s two assemblymen in the state will get the post, instead of any of the three from PAS, Sinar Harian reported.

“It could be either Gemas assemblyman Ridzuan Ahmad or Labu assemblyman Hanifah Abu Baker,” Negeri Sembilan PN deputy information chief Noraffendy Salleh was quoted as saying.

In the recent state elections, PN won five seats. Apart from Gemas and Labu, the opposition coalition also won in Paroi, Serting and Bagan Pinang, with all three seats going to candidates from PAS.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) won 31 out of the 36 seats, giving it a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

Noting that the five PN assemblymen have no experience as elected representatives, Noraffendy said a special secretariat will be established to assist them.

He said the secretariat will consist of party leaders and NGOs who will help the five PN assemblymen to monitor the state government’s activities and ensure that the coalition can serve as an effective opposition.

“We want to help bring more comprehensive proposals to the state assembly,” Noraffendy added.