Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah says enactments by state assemblies on shariah criminal offences are being increasingly challenged.

SHAH ALAM: The sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has ordered the immediate setting up of a special committee to conduct an in-depth and critical study on the competency of state assemblies to enact Islamic laws under state enactments and the jurisdiction of the shariah courts.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who is the chairman of the national council for Islamic affairs, said this is due to the number of cases under the jurisdiction of shariah courts being challenged in the Federal Court.

He said of particular concern is the competency of state assemblies to formulate and approve Islamic laws, as well as the jurisdiction of the shariah courts that preside over them.

“This trend shows the position of state enactments that pertain to shariah criminal offences is being increasingly challenged, thereby affecting the jurisdiction of the shariah courts in the states to adjudicate on them,” he said at the council’s 70th meeting here today.

Sultan Sharafuddin said this trend can only be resolved by taking legislative action through specific amendments to laws to grant the state assemblies broader powers in formulating provisions related to shariah criminal offences.

He said the special committee should propose amendments to laws, including provisions in the Federal Constitution, to create comprehensive solutions to these issues.

“The special committee should consist of constitutional, civil and shariah law experts, and academics,” he said.

In light of this, he said, he hoped religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar, who was also present, could begin forming the committee, and propose solutions to the council and the Conference of Rulers.

Use of ‘Allah’ by non-Muslims

Sultan Sharafuddin also said the council meeting will discuss a policy paper that outlines comprehensive guidelines on the use of the word “Allah” by non-Muslims.

“All decisions reached by the council regarding this issue will be presented at the Conference of Rulers’ upcoming meeting. Thus, a policy about the use of the word ‘Allah’ by non-Muslims will be finalised,” he said.

He said that during a discussion with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on June 7, he had expressed his views as the council chairman that the council was the first place the issue should be discussed at.

“This has also been approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

“This matter is in line with the function of the council, which is responsible for advising the Malay rulers in improving the administration of Islamic affairs,” he said.

He said given that this is a sensitive issue, it needs to be studied thoroughly, wisely and resolved responsibly without delay.