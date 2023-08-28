Former Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman says Malays have fallen behind politically, economically and academically.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has formed a new NGO aimed at “helping the Malays to rise” as he said they had been left behind economically, academically and politically.

The new organisation, called “Pasir Salak Bangkit”, is headed by Tajuddin as president.

Tajuddin, a former MP for Pasir Salak and former Umno divisional chief, said recent developments had shown that the Malays have almost fallen behind others.

“I feel sad, because that is very dangerous,” he said at a press conference at his residence here.

Tajuddin said the NGO’s inaugural gathering, “Himpunan Melayu Bangkit”, will be held on Aug 30 at Kampung Gajah, Pasir Salak, in central Perak.

He said the event is open for everyone, regardless of political affiliation.

Tajuddin was dismissive when asked about similarities to the Malay Proclamation organisation formed by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to unite the Malays and look into 12 key problems faced by the community.

“It’s just a proclamation, they never rose up,” he said.

In June, Tajuddin had brushed off the initiative, saying Mahathir was late to the party as he (Tajuddin) had organised a similar initiative in 2018.

Tajuddin was suspended from Umno for six years last October after being removed as an Umno Supreme Council member in June 2022.