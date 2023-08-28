The chair is to introduce and promote the use of Bahasa Melayu and the Malay Civilisation course at the business college.

PETALING JAYA: A Thai business college has established a chair in Malay studies in honour of former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail’s office said the establishment of the chair was announced by the chairman of Thai Global Business Administration Technological College in Bangkok, Bernama reported.

“The Dato Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob chair is especially to introduce and promote the usage of Bahasa Melayu and as well as Malay Civilisation as a course at the college,” the college said.

It said that the chair is the first in an institute of higher learning in Thailand dedicated to the study and research of Malay civilisation and the Malay language.

Ismail thanked the college for recognising the efforts to dignify Bahasa Melayu in the region. He hoped the chair would raise the mastery of the language in Thailand.