Loke Siew Fook says the five-day sale will help liven the celebration.

PUTRAJAYA: The road transport department (JPJ) will open bidding for special “M__M” series vehicle registration number plates (NPI) through the JPJeBid system from Aug 31 to Sept 4 in conjunction with the 2023 Merdeka Day celebration.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the new series with an index mark flanked by an “M” prefix and “M” suffix reflected both the phrases “Malaysia Merdeka” and “Malaysia Madani”.

“The NPI will be memorable and will enliven the celebration,” he said at a press conference here today.

Loke said the bidding price in the JPJeBid system would start according to minimum prices: RM20,000 for a golden number, RM3,000 (attractive), RM800 (popular) and RM300 for a running number.

“The registration number must be on a vehicle within 12 months from the date of the official letter of confirmation,” he said, adding that the results for the bids on the “M__M” series plates would be announced on Sept 5.

“If you buy number 1, it will be ‘M1M’. The public is welcome to participate,” he said, adding that the bidding for the “FF” series previously recorded a profit of RM34 million.

Meanwhile, Loke said the transport ministry had introduced a video series dedicated to the “unsung heroes” of the land, maritime and air sectors in conjunction with Merdeka Day.

“Every day, our transport system is run by a group of employees we do not know. They handle every shipment, arrange flights and manage the carriages carefully so that goods and passengers arrive safely at their destinations,” he said.

The videos will be uploaded to Loke and the ministry’s official Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts.