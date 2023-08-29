Bukit Aman CID director Shuhaily Zain says the post allegedly insulted or incited disloyalty against Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

PETALING JAYA: The police are investigating a Facebook user for allegedly posting seditious comments against Selangor ruler, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Shuhaily Zain said the user made a seditious posting on Facebook that “insulted or incited disloyalty against the sultan” yesterday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998,” he said in a statement today.

Shuhaily also urged the public not to speculate about the case as the police are still investigating the matter.

He also called on the public to be responsible social media users.

“Refrain from making statements that threaten the nation’s harmony and unity, especially on 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues,” he said.