PETALING JAYA: Warisan vice-president Junz Wong has called out the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) for the power disruption it experienced today.

In a short post on Facebook, Wong said his friend had just touched down at the airport and texted him about the incident.

“My friend just touched down at KKIA and texted me ‘Bravo Sabah, love your airport, (it’s) so romantic’ – It’s so embarrassing,” he said.

Social media users were also sarcastic about the blackout, with some jokingly pointing out that it happened a day before the Hungry Ghost Festival.

“In conjunction with the Hungry Ghost Festival. Boost up the mood,” said Julian Wong.

Other netizens were more critical, calling the blackout “regressive”.

Meanwhile, others expressed relief that there were no untoward incidents due to the blackout.

“Lucky the flights still landed safely,” said Alan Khoo.

FMT has reached out to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd for comment.

The blackout comes as Putatan Umno chief Jeffery Nor Mohamed yesterday shot down an idea for the state government to have its own airline, stating that it should instead focus on resolving its water and electricity supply woes first.

Today’s incident also comes less than a month after state tourism, culture and environment minister Christina Liew said international tourists arriving at KKIA were facing difficulties getting transport.