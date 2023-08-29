PUTRAJAYA: Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), the country’s 5G network operator, is expected to finalise its equity holdings tomorrow, says communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said DNB would hold a meeting tomorrow and then make some important announcements, including on its new leadership and CEO.

“God willing, by the end of tomorrow, we will have an announcement from DNB on 5G,” he told a media conference after launching the Rahmah 5G package and civil servants Rahmah postpaid incentive here today.

On July 21, Fahmi said CelcomDigi, Maxis, Telekom Malaysia, U Mobile and YTL Communications would finalise talks on equity holdings in DNB soon, which he said would further support the development of the 5G network until coverage has reached 80% of populated areas by the end of this year.

Fahmi said the 5G rollout in populated areas had reached 66.8% as of July 31 this year.

He said telecommunications companies would be made aware of the Cabinet’s position and the people’s sentiment should they consider imposing additional charges on subscribers using the 5G service.

“I have communicated this to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and asked it to speak to the telcos to clarify and rectify the matter. I will leave it to MCMC to make the announcement,” he said.