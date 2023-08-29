Suhaizan Kaiat says a special lane at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex will enable voters to return and cast their votes on Sept 19.

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat has proposed that a special lane be provided at the country’s entry points in Johor for voters who are working or living in Singapore to return home and cast their votes on Sept 19.

The candidate for the Pulai parliamentary seat said the proposal to provide the special lane at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building had been presented to the government.

“That (special lane) is included in our proposal to the government and we will follow up on it.

“At the same time, we will continue to draw closer to voters who are working or living in Singapore through announcements on social media,” he told reporters at the Taman Tan Sri Yaacob night market, here.

He said that in the run-up to polling day, the campaign strategy would be diversified to include a mega ceramah that would be attended by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the PH chairman, to woo voters, especially the fence-sitters.

He said that as of day four of the by-election campaign, PH had covered almost 15% of the parliamentary constituency.

In the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan will face Zulkifli Jaafar of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and independent candidate Samsudin Fauzi.

The Pulai parliamentary by-election and Simpang Jeram state by-election are being held following the death of the incumbent, Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The Election Commission has set Sept 5 for early voting and Sept 9 for polling for both by-elections.