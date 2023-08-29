Amanah’s sole assemblyman, Azrul Mahathir Aziz, is tipped to be appointed deputy speaker of the state assembly.

GEORGE TOWN: PKR’s Law Choo Kiang has been reappointed as the Penang state assembly speaker.

This is the former Bukit Tambun assemblyman’s third consecutive term helming the post. He was first appointed speaker in 2013.

The 15th session of the Penang state assembly began this morning with all 40 assemblymen being sworn in.

Of the 40, 27 are from Pakatan Harapan, two from Barisan Nasional, and 11 from Perikatan Nasional.

Leading the ceremony was Chow Kon Yeow (PH-Padang Kota), who has been given the mandate to serve as the chief minister for a second term.

Amanah’s sole Penang assemblyman, Azrul Mahathir Aziz (PH-Bayan Lepas), has been tipped to be appointed deputy speaker of the assembly.

Chow had nominated Law and Azrul for the speaker and deputy speaker’s posts, respectively.

