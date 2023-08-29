The deputy prime minister says the issue has been on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s agenda for many years.

PETALING JAYA: Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for increased efforts by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to counter Islamophobia.

Speaking to heads of missions and representatives from the OIC member states at an event in Putrajaya, Zahid noted that the issue of Islamophobia had been a top priority for the OIC for many years.

“It is the OIC member states’ collective responsibility to counter Islamophobia by encouraging dialogue, raising awareness and disseminating the positive message of Islam to the world,” he said in his speech at the OIC Unity for Al-Aqsa event.

“Addressing this issue (Islamophobia) entails various levels of engagement; namely with members of the international community, the UN Human Rights mechanisms, as well as with other international organisations.

“For the sake of humanity, we must speak out against discriminatory practices; challenge biased narratives; and work towards a world where justice and equality prevail.”

Zahid said Malaysia would “continue to stand firm” in its resolve to address Islamophobia.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that sufficient funds would be provided to combat Islamophobia by ensuring a better understanding of the religion.

In an Utusan Malaysia report, Anwar said Muslims needed to gain a better understanding of the Quran and do more to explain Islam in a country that comprises people of various religions and ethnic groups.